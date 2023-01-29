PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Great Jazz Guitars w/ Steve Abshire, Steve Herberman, Jan Knutson

Three of the finest jazz guitarists you’ll find anywhere, performing together without drums, without bass….just guitars, the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth! They swing, you’ll swoon as they perform everything from the swinging bop to the sultry ballads and blues.GA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html