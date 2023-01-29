PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Great Jazz Guitars w/ Steve Abshire, Steve Herberman, Jan Knutson

to

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Three of the finest jazz guitarists you’ll find anywhere, performing together without drums, without bass….just guitars, the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth! They swing, you’ll swoon as they perform everything from the swinging bop to the sultry ballads and blues.GA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html

Info

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Concerts & Live Music
7034369948
to
Google Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Great Jazz Guitars w/ Steve Abshire, Steve Herberman, Jan Knutson - 2023-01-29 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Great Jazz Guitars w/ Steve Abshire, Steve Herberman, Jan Knutson - 2023-01-29 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Great Jazz Guitars w/ Steve Abshire, Steve Herberman, Jan Knutson - 2023-01-29 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Great Jazz Guitars w/ Steve Abshire, Steve Herberman, Jan Knutson - 2023-01-29 15:30:00 ical
BOV-23 Vote

Events

View more
Newsletter-Nov/Dec

Most Popular