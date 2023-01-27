PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Bobby Thompson Acoustic Trio

We’re excited to welcome Arlington’s own award-winning Bluesman, Bobby Thompson to the Passport Festival. Bobby has rocked out festivals and blues clubs yet sees himself essentially as a folk-blues singer-songwriter, singing his original music and performing on acoustic and Weissenborn slide guitar. “Bobby Thompson’s talent fills one’s ears and heart with the vigor and camaraderie.” - Blues Blast Magazine. GA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html