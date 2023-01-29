PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC, Anthony Pirog w. Janel Lepin, + drums

Washington, D.C.'s jazz and experimental music scenes wouldn't be quite where they are today without Anthony Pirog. The guitarist, composer and loops magician has fearsome chops and a keen ear for beauty. We’re delighted to welcome Anthony and his trio, featuring cellist extraordinaire Janel Lepin to the Passport festival. “…one highly skilled player whose muse is taking him to that special place where genre classifications have no meaning. You’ll like it if you hear it, so maybe you should." – Rolling Stone Get tickets atGA $30, Tables with wine $90-$180, Live Streaming $15. Get tickets at https://www.creativecauldron.org/passport-23.html