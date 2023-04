Partners in Art Evening

Tue April 25 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm EST

FREE, DONATIONS APPRECIATED

Calling fellow artists, beginners to professionals, you are invited to join our art-support group, to share artistic goals, techniques, and the local art scene. Participants may show one or two artworks, any medium, in any stage, for advice and feedback.

To join our small, friendly, and supportive artists’ group, contact Michele Reday Cook at mredaycook@gmail.com for details and registration BEFORE the day of the meeting.

This program is free, but donations ($1-3) are greatly appreciated. Contact Michele Reday Cook (mredaycook@gmail.com) with questions.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.