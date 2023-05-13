Parmalee - Take My Name Tour

All shows are rain or shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the Bank of Botetourt box office.

No re-entry.

Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

Concert Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5 at concessions.

Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Parmalee is one of Country music’s most successful acts: the Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album. Since their debut on country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams. Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and life-long friend Josh McSwain, the North Carolina natives had a legendary return to the top of the charts with their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” with their follow up single, “Take My Name” from their new album For You, then becoming a multi-week No. 1 hit at Country radio. Their latest single “Girl In Mine” is available now.

THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com