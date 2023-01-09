Palette 22 Art & Sip

Join us monthly for Art & Sip! Palette 22 has an eclectic mix of resident artists that teach classes on how to create the art you see on our walls. If you have ever seen art and wondered... how did they do that? or I would love to make something like that! Well, this is the place for you. We have monthly classes with a variety of styles and mediums. The amazing food and drinks make this what we call FOOD.ART.FUN. Join the party!

Our 2-hour artist-led class includes art supplies, a glass of house Chardonnay or Cabernet, and choice of two appetizers.

January “Year of the Rabbit”

This fun Asian inspired art will remind you to keep dancing with your rabbits all year long! According to the Chinese horoscope 2023, the Year of the Rabbit will be a good time for all and an extremely lucky year!

Art & Sip will take place from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. All materials will be provided. Reservations are required and seating is limited.