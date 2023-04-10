Palette 22 Art & Sip April 2023: Painting Spring Flowers

Join us monthly for Art & Sip! Palette 22 has an eclectic mix of resident artist that teach classes on how they create the art you see on our walls. We have monthly classes with a variety of styles and mediums. The amazing food and drinks make this what we call FOOD.ART.FUN., join the party! Our 2-hour artist-led class includes art supplies, a glass of wine* and your choice of two appetizers. This month features Spring Flowers with artist Nancy Patrick. Six easy steps, your choice of flowers and colors, sky and ground, clouds and grass, add flowers and shading. The result, a masterpiece in your own style - realistic, abstract or surreal, no mistakes just pure fun. Add a frame to your painting and don’t forget that famous signature. All materials will be provided. Reservations are required and seating is limited.