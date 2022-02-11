Paint and Wine With Your Pal-entine

Grab your favorite pal and celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening of art and fun at The Robins Nature Center. Your ticket includes 2 glasses of wine, a special up-close animal encounter, and materials to create your own mini work of art, inspired by one of Maymont’s animal artists! All participants are entered in a raffle to win artwork by one of our animal artists. Ages 21+ only.

Note: The Robins Nature Center will be closed to the general public. An educator will meet you at the front door to let you in.

Program parking is available at The Robins Nature Center. Please meet outside the front doors of The Robins Nature Center.

Safety guidelines will be in place, based on the Commonwealth’s applicable regulations at the time of the program.