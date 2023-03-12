Page County Restaurant Week

March 12th - 18th is the perfect time to eat locally in Page County. Page County is filled with various restaurants that offer a variety of foods. Food is something everyone can connect over. Whether you like juicy burgers, cheesy nachos, a good cup of coffee, or something sweet, Page County has plenty of food to enjoy. With various flavors to savor, we know you won’t be disappointed. During the week, make sure to check out the specials that our local restaurants are offering. When you eat local during this week, make sure to email your receipts to events@luraypage.com or drop them off at 18 Campbell Street, Luray, by Sunday, March 19th by 5:00 pm. to be entered into a drawing for a $250 Dining Spree to various restaurants in Luray-Page County. The Dining Spree is sponsored by Page County Economic Development & Tourism, and the winner will be picked on Monday, March 20th.