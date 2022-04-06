Outbreaks, Pandemics, and Epidemics

to

Virtual Event , Virginia

Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia ( LLI/NOVA) Free Forum

Our April forum speaker, Ashley Peery, PhD, an educator at Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, will discuss some of the past disease outbreaks and the lessons we can learn from them. She is currently the educator for the exhibit “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World.” Come and join us for this fascinating and very topical Zoom Forum.

All are welcome but must register by April 4 at noon at https://llinova.org/

Info

Virtual Event , Virginia
Education & Learning
703-323-3746
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Outbreaks, Pandemics, and Epidemics - 2022-04-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Outbreaks, Pandemics, and Epidemics - 2022-04-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Outbreaks, Pandemics, and Epidemics - 2022-04-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Outbreaks, Pandemics, and Epidemics - 2022-04-06 10:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Subscribe-March/April

Most Popular