Outbreaks, Pandemics, and Epidemics

Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia ( LLI/NOVA) Free Forum

Our April forum speaker, Ashley Peery, PhD, an educator at Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, will discuss some of the past disease outbreaks and the lessons we can learn from them. She is currently the educator for the exhibit “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World.” Come and join us for this fascinating and very topical Zoom Forum.

All are welcome but must register by April 4 at noon at https://llinova.org/