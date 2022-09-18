Origin Stories: Court End Walking Tour

Join the most experienced guides in RVA as we explore Richmond origin stories in The Valentine museum’s Court End neighborhood. One of the oldest Richmond neighborhoods, Court End grew into an affluent area in close proximity to the newly established Virginia State Capitol during the early 19th century. On this downtown walking tour, you’ll discover stories of early Richmonders and surviving architectural gems nestled among the ever-evolving center of the City of Richmond.

Meeting place: Meet at The Valentine, 1015 East Clay Street.