The Organic Krush Wellness Tour is coming to Short Pump on March 31.

Born from a continued commitment to support making healthy eating more accessible and attainable, the Tour will include inspiring speakers, interactive events, and cooking demos.

Join us at 6:30 pm on March 31st in Short Pump, where we will be serving up some amazing food and learning about food’s connection to our minds. The Reiki Twins, Jessy and Julie Evans, will be leading a night of education and healing. Learn how different ingredients affect specific chakras, experience a taste of a Reiki-focused meditation, and gain a deeper understanding of how food is connected to not only physical but also mental health.

Learn and chat with incredible thought leaders in wellness and mindfulness and leave full...of life, love, and wellness.