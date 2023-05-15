The Oreos: A Reading and Talkback

What happens when Marketing Associate Blaine and Twitch streamer Evette wake up to find… they’re black!?! In the same vein of Black Like Me and Watermelon Man, The Oreos explores race in the modern world through laughs, awkward encounters, and our pride as a “woke” society. Blaine and Evette navigate their new skin and new place in life, learning what it means to be who they are. Evette comes to terms with her new life as a now “Black” streamer and realizes that she should not take racial relations so lightly while Blaine doubles down on beliefs that he is part of the solution, not the problem.