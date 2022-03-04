Orchid Show & Sale

This year, we are thrilled to welcome the Orchid Show and Sale to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for the first time. If you are in love with orchids or any kind of flower you’ll want to check it out. Thanks to the Virginia Orchid Society, you can attend free educational classes and shop for orchids from a variety of vendors in the Visitor’s Center. To see the beautiful displays of the Orchid Show in the Conservatory requires a Garden ticket and access is included with regular Garden admission.