Opening Reception for Radius250 Biennial Juried Regional Exhibition

Radius 250 showcases the sweeping talent of fine artists living within the orbit of Richmond, VA. The boundary encompasses a wide range of gifted artists whose work demonstrates the collective creative genius in our region.

Artspace presents Radius 250 2022, the 9th installment of its biennial regional juried exhibition. The opening, scheduled for Friday, June 24, 2022, 6-9pm, will showcase work by 41 artists selected from a group of 139 entries by juror Andrew Haley, Owner, Haley Fine Art, 42 Main St, Sperryville, VA 22740. The juror’s statement and awards will be presented at 7pm during the opening reception.

Artspace began Radius 250 in 2005 to identify and help promote the high caliber and variety of artwork that is created in the Mid-Atlantic region. Work is accepted from artists who live or work within 250 miles of Richmond, VA. The radius purposely excludes New York city in order to focus on parts of the Mid-Atlantic beyond its scope. Every two years, Artspace selects a juror from somewhere within the radius and puts out the call for entries for artists in all media to submit their work for review.

Selected Artists: Susanne Arnold, Linda Atkinson, Mike Bily, Jim Black, Susan Brady, Margaret Buchanan, Susan Cary, Laurie Carnohan, Nico Cathcart, Dave Chance, Ann Chenoweth, Sara Clark, Elizabeth Coffey, Jay Denny, Donald Depuydt, Erica Fallin, Michael Fischerkeller, Regula Franz, Sallie Grant, Lou Haney, Tim Howeth, Jere Kittle, JoAnn Laboy, Lisa Levine, Nina McDonough, Brittain McJunkin, Joel Moses, Dallas Mosman, Chris Nelson, Cory Oberndorfer, Gwen Parker, Carl Patow, Victor Perrotti, Yonghe Ping, Sandhi Schimmel Gold, Priscilla Simpson, Anita Storino, John Tobin, Mary Vivo, Angela Wells, Shaun Whiteside.

exhibit webpage:

Radius 250 2022

Facebook Event for Opening Reception:

https://fb.me/e/a2M8ZJ3Do

Exhibition Dates: June 24 - July 16, 2022

Opening Reception: Friday, June 24, 6-9pm

Juror’s statement and awards presented: Friday, June 24, 7pm