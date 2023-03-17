Opening Reception-Carlton Newton and Esther Ruiz: Shapes in Space

Reynolds Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of "Carlton Newton and Esther Ruiz: Shapes in Space," a two-person exhibition of drawings and sculpture at our Main Street location. The exhibition will open Friday, March 17, 2023 with a public reception for the artists from 5:00–7:00 pm. The show will run through April 28, 2023.
