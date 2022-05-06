Opening Reception: Altered Vision and Forest for the Trees

Reynolds Gallery is pleased to present Forest for the Trees, an exhibition of new works by Gabrielle Teschner and Altered Vision an exhibition of works by Joe Seipel. The shows open with a reception for the artists Friday, May 6 from 5 - 7 PM and will remain on view at the gallery’s Main Street location through June 24, 2022.

