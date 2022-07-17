Open Studios

Visit the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (VCCA) at Mt. San Angelo for a special opportunity to step inside VCCA’s Studio Barn complex, where writers, visual artists, and composers from across the nation and around the world come to pursue their creative work.

Participating artists will open their individual VCCA studios to the community. You’re invited to come see what they’re working on and to chat with them about their creative processes.

Visitors are welcome to take a self-guided tour of the grounds and VCCA’s outdoor art collection.

Light refreshments will be available.

To help keep our artist community safe, we require that all guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be willing to wear facial coverings while indoors.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

Ampydoo, cartoonist

Richard Becker, composer

Zeke Berman, visual artist

Justin Diggle, visual artist

Corinne Duchesne, visual artist

Mary D. Edwards, writer

Andy Harris, visual artist

Lucy McKeon, writer

Tony Shore, visual artist

Felicia van Bork, visual artist