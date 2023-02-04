The Bulb Shoppe and Gardens in Gloucester will celebrate its twentieth year of business on Saturday, February 4th with refreshments and 20% off all merchandise. Local vendors will be on hand from 11am - 2pm and will include a book signing, beekeeping tips and CBD wine samples from River Organics. Help us kick off the celebration!
OPEN HOUSE
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Feb 2, 2023