Old Glory: The Evolution of the United States Flag

Did you know that there have been 27 different versions of the official United States national flag? The American flag, the Star - Spangled Banner, or Old Glory has had a varied history that has changed as often as the states themselves. Join Dr. Dean Decker as he discusses the American flag and its own rich history!

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J2PbTGPzQlqrj_dk0xoCcQ

Short link: https://bit.ly/39xEMaC