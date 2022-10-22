OKTOBERFEST 2022

The Water Dog is proud to once again gather thousands of beer lovers together to “Prost like a Pro!” for Oktoberfest! It’s that time of year when all of our lederhosen-clad and dirndl-sporting friends travel from far and wide to hoist a stein in celebration. Join us for a fanciful evening of Beale’s festbier, feasting, costumes, dancing, raucous music, and more! Dress your best and brush up on your Chicken Dance skills!

Celebrating with Beale’s beer including the new Oktoberfest collaboration, German-inspired feast, musical performances, lederhosen and dirndl costume contest for best-dressed male and female, Oktoberfest games, Chicken Dance contest, Flash Your ‘Stache competition, and more! Get your lederhosen or dirndl here! You must be 21 or older and present a valid ID to attend!

Tickets available at www.thewaterdog.com/oktoberfest