Oktoberfest is back!

Join the Frontier Culture Museum on October 1, 2022, for our annual Oktoberfest. This year we will be hosting Stadtkapelle Gersthofen band from Germany and Elbe Musikanten German Band. We will also have Bavarian Chef food truck, from Madison, Virginia, and Rick’s BBQ on-site for food.

The museum will open at 9 AM that day and music will begin at 12 PM.

This event is a special ticketed event. Advanced tickets are recommended for the day of the event. Tickets will go on sale at the end of August. To get your tickets go to www.frontiermuseum.org