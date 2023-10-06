An Occasion for the Arts, now in its 55th year, is Williamsburg’s premier fine art and music festival. The event draws nearly 150 artisans from across 22 states to Williamsburg, Virginia to showcase their art. Make no mistake. This is not just an art show. It’s a festival, with live music on stage throughout the event and cultural performances happening throughout the festival streets (Duke of Gloucester Street and surrounding areas). In 2022, An Occasion for the Arts expanded to become a three-day festival that also includes a Friday evening event, An Evening for the Arts.