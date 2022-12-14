This Christmas, bring the whole family back to a simpler time with NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet! The acclaimed holiday tradition is LIVE in theaters for the 30th Anniversary tour. Gather friends and family to re-live your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breath-taking acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry of the international cast, featuring stars of Ukraine ballet, performing at the highest level of classical technique. Share in the message of Peace and Harmony and get tickets now!