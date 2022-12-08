The Nutcracker Ballet

CenterStage at Reston Community Center Hunters Woods 2310 Colts Neck Road, Virginia 20191

Conservatory Ballet students make holiday magic come to life in Conservatory Ballet's 50th annual production of "The Nutcracker." Performances run Thursday December 8 through Sunday December 11 at The Center Stage at the Reston Community Center located in the Hunters Woods Village Center.

In addition to three full-length performances, there are four shortened matinee shows that are perfect for your younger children. This year's tickets are free for all children age 10 and under!

Thursday, December 8th - 7PM

Friday, December 9th - 7PM

Saturday, December 10th - 11AM (short show), 2:30PM (short show), and 7PM

Sunday, December 11th - 12 PM (short show) and 3:30PM (short show)

Info

Dance, Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday
703-880-1618
