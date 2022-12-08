The Nutcracker Ballet

Conservatory Ballet students make holiday magic come to life in Conservatory Ballet's 50th annual production of "The Nutcracker." Performances run Thursday December 8 through Sunday December 11 at The Center Stage at the Reston Community Center located in the Hunters Woods Village Center.

In addition to three full-length performances, there are four shortened matinee shows that are perfect for your younger children. This year's tickets are free for all children age 10 and under!

Thursday, December 8th - 7PM

Friday, December 9th - 7PM

Saturday, December 10th - 11AM (short show), 2:30PM (short show), and 7PM

Sunday, December 11th - 12 PM (short show) and 3:30PM (short show)