Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA 23230

crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com

Call (804) 278 – 8950.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our November Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist.

We thank to the Foundation for Family & Community Healing for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening. Learn More: https://familyandcommunityhealing.org/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

· SIP – Swimming in Paint Group Exhibition

· MRAA – Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association Exhibition

· November All-Media Show Juried

Featured Exhibition Dates: Friday, November 18, 2022 – Monday, January 2, 2023

Featured Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays, 10:00am – 5:00pm. Sundays, Noon – 4:00 p.m.