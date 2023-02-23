Northern Virginia Leadership Awards

The annual NVLAs recognize talented and accomplished community leaders and organizations who have made a significant impact on Northern Virginia through volunteerism, service and community engagement in the following categories: Regional Leadership; Trustee Leadership; Non-Profit Leadership; Corporate Leadership; and Educational Leadership.

This year's NVLAs will feature an in-person lunch reception for honorees and event sponsors. All other attendees will be able to tune in virtually.

You will receive the link to access the event via email from Leadership Fairfax one week before the event.