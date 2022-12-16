Dubbed “the funniest farce ever written,” Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of touring actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. This fast paced, dare we say “sexy,” comedy is a true love letter to theatre and the arts (and the perfect way to cap off fifteen years of Wolfbane theatre!).
Trivia Nights:
Support local nonprofits AND have a chance to win prizes. Yes please!
Noises Off pre-show trivia will support:
Cycling Without Age: December 8th
CASA: December 15th
Written by Michael Frayn
Thursdays – Sundays
Matinees: Doors 2p | Curtain 3p
Evening Performances: Doors 6:30p | House Opens 7p | Curtain 7:30p
Duration: 2hr 30min (with 2 intermissions)
Three Weekends:
December 1, 2, 3, 4
December 8, 9, 10, 11
December 15, 16, 17, 18
INDOOR Venue: Wolf Den, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox, VA