Dubbed “the funniest farce ever written,” Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of touring actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. This fast paced, dare we say “sexy,” comedy is a true love letter to theatre and the arts (and the perfect way to cap off fifteen years of Wolfbane theatre!).

Trivia Nights:

Support local nonprofits AND have a chance to win prizes. Yes please!

Noises Off pre-show trivia will support:

Cycling Without Age: December 8th

CASA: December 15th

Written by Michael Frayn

Thursdays – Sundays

Matinees: Doors 2p | Curtain 3p

Evening Performances: Doors 6:30p | House Opens 7p | Curtain 7:30p

Duration: 2hr 30min (with 2 intermissions)

Three Weekends:

December 1, 2, 3, 4

December 8, 9, 10, 11

December 15, 16, 17, 18

INDOOR Venue: Wolf Den, 197 Old Courthouse Rd, Appomattox, VA