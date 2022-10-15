Nightrain at Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

We accept cash or credit cards.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Food will be available from local food vendors.

Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd, and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

NIGHTRAIN'S Tribute show to Guns n Roses has been taking the US by storm for years running. Performances have ranged from The House Of Blues, MTVs Famous Club LaVela, The FC Dallas Stadium, to this years Carolina Rebellion, sharing the bill with Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, & Buckcherry to name a few. Nightrain continues to make their stamp in today's ever-growing Tribute Market.

The accurate vocals and hypnotic swaying of Axl both capture the audience’s attention from the first beat down to the last note. Slash’s classic riffs and perfect showmanship (and let’s not forget the top hat) will make everyone do a double take. However, Axl and Slash are only part of the show. The tight rhythm of Izzy, Duff, and Steven is the glue that keeps this true concert tribute together. Izzy’s laid-back style…a 6’ blonde Duff…the energy of Steven “popcorn” Adler complete this visually and musically accurate line-up. This band’s vibrant stage presence and accuracy to everything about Guns N' Roses leaves the entire crowd pleased.

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com