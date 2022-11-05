Learn about the surprisingly active nights of 18th-century early America by attending our annual Night in Washington’s Day program! During this hour-long program, guests will explore the night sky’s history through constellation stories well-known to early Americans, learn about (and see!) historic lighting technology inside Kenmore’s candlelit dining room, and witness actors portray two enslaved women using nighttime to plan an escape in a dramatic theater scene. This special program is not a full tour of Historic Kenmore, but rather a glimpse into part of the past.

The tour begins and ends at Historic Kenmore’s visitor center. Following the program, attendees are invited to sample our selection of teas, and enjoy some cookies too!

Two sessions:

7pm & 8pm

ADMISSION:

$15.00 – adults

$7.00 – students (ages 6-17)

Free – children (ages 5 & under)

Plus processing fee.