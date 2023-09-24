Come celebrate our Promise Heroes and support them through our silent and live auction. Ticket includes: beer, wine, heavy hors d'oeuvres, beverage tastings and more.

Chartway Promise Foundation provides medically fragile children and then families memorable experiences that bring joy, hope and smiles. We partner with a dozen companion charities, many of which support pediatric cancer patients. Many of the Promise Heroes we serve are pediatric cancer survivors; from leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors and even ovarian cancer, we have seen children of all ages suffer from this disease. That’s why we are going all in for September, Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, to create our largest fundraising impact, and A Night for Hope (our cocktail party and auction) and Swings for Smiles Golf Tournament are pivotal in these efforts.