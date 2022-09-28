Instructor: Bridget Anthony-Hlioui

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 28 from 12-3pm

Cost: $60 DRA member / $70 non-member; plus $5 Supply Fee

Class size: 4-10 participants

(Register by September 24)

Del Ray Artisans turns THIRTY this year. To celebrate, take one or more of our rhyming programs in September!

During the NERDY: Tessellation Workshop use your love of art with basic math and geometry to explore the process of tessellation on a 2D surface. To tessellate you create a pattern that completely covers a surface without gaps or overlaps. Think of the awe-inspiring Al Humbra, works of Escher, and American quilts.

First the instructor will review artworks that use tessellation and share how this process has influenced her own artistic process and art; then, through a working demonstration, you will measure, make templates, and trace. Next you will explore patterns made by adjacent, sliding and translating shapes. Upon the completion of your basic pattern, make the creative decision to either maintain a purely geometric theme or add organic variances through subtle details. Once your pattern is established, you will "ink" and apply color patterns. WARNING: The drawing of repeated patterns is known to have a calming effect! ;)

Upon the completion of the workshop, you will have a better understanding of how artists use math and geometry, and will have practiced the tessellation process completing at least one work of art.

The $5 supply fee covers basics. Please bring these supplies with you:

12-inch ruler

Scissors

Black Illustration Pens or Ultra-Fine & Fine point Sharpies

Controllable Medium for adding color in small areas.

(Suggestions: Colored pencils, permanent or alcohol markers, watercolor pencils, and/or paints: Gouache, watercolor, acrylic. If you bring paints, please also bring small brushes.)

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.