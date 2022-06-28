Neighborhood Nature Walks

Aimed at elementary learners, our educator-led Neighborhood Nature Walk program will feature a walk around the block to explore the natural community around the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Each session will include a variety of activities that differ each week, from crafts and stories to scavenger hunts and simple science experiments. Your ticket includes admission (please purchase a ticket for each member of your party), so feel free to stay afterward and enjoy the exhibits on display.

FAQs:

Do I need to register for this event?

Yes – this event includes museum admission and registration is required.

Do I have to arrive at 10:30?

Yes! This guided program begins at 10:30. It is not a drop-in program.

Where should we meet you?

We will meet by the guest services desk in our Commonwealth Hall, on the ground level.