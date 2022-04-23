Join us for our annual Nebbiolo Vertical at Breaux Vineyards! This exclusive wine & dinner pairing is one you won't want to miss. Our featured wines will be as follows:

2021 Nebbiolo Rosé (served with an aperitivo)

2010 Nebbiolo (served with your apristomaco)

2012 Nebbiolo (served with your prima piatto)

2015 Nebbiolo (served with your secondo piatto)

2016 Nebbiolo (served with your terzo piatto) *Governor's Cup Gold Medal Winner*

2019 Nebbiolo (served with your dolche) *Governor's Cup Gold Medal Winner*

Lineage V7

Our series of wines will be accompanied with delicious & exquisite food presented by The Polished Foxx. We have limited seating available, so get your tickets promptly!