Nauticus' WinterFest on the Wisconsin

Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Celebrate the holidays at Nauticus! This season will shine even brighter as WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns with more than one million lights! Explore nine dazzling light trails throughout the Battleship Wisconsin, and experience Mistletoe Marina – an immersive all-new waterfront wonderland. Adventure through all-new interior spaces aboard the Battleship Wisconsin, enjoy two new shows nightly by the mischievous Grinch, come aboard a polar train journey, and enjoy sweets and treats surrounded by over one million lights!

Select dates from November 9, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Purchase tickets at: www.winterfestonthewisconsin.com

