Nauticus' Military Appreciation Night at WinterFest

Nauticus invites active-duty, retired, and veteran service members and their families to visit WinterFest on the Wisconsin at a discounted rate!

November 9-13, 2022: Military Appreciation Weekend

Active-duty military, veteran service members, and their families are eligible to visit for $5 off tickets with valid ID.

Discounted admission is restricted to service members and veterans and their immediate family while supplies last, advanced reservations online are required, space is limited and tickets will SELL-OUT. Advanced reservations online are recommended for accompanying guests. Upon entry, active-duty and veteran service members must show valid ID with reserved e-ticket to the Nauticus Admissions desk. Failure to provide valid ID will require payment for the ticket to gain entry to the event.

Offer is valid Nov. 9-13 only.

All event proceeds support the Nauticus Foundation.