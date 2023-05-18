Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling

to

Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

NAUTICUS AFTER DARK RETURNS FOR A SPRING FLING!

Grab your friends and start your weekend early with Nauticus After Dark, an evening event series exclusively for adults 21+. Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling will offer after-hours exploration of Nauticus and exclusive look into the new Norfolk In Time exhibition.

Guests will also enjoy:

Groovy Tunes

Tasty Cocktails and Snacks by Traditions Catering Co.

Mocktails by Crunchy Hydration

Engaging Activities

Karaoke & More

We hope you will join us as we spring into summer at Nauticus!

Tickets are $5 for Members and $12 for Not Yet Members ($15 day of)

Info

Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink Event, Parties & Clubs
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling - 2023-05-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling - 2023-05-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling - 2023-05-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling - 2023-05-18 18:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Alpaca-Sign Up

Most Popular