NAUTICUS AFTER DARK RETURNS FOR A SPRING FLING!
Grab your friends and start your weekend early with Nauticus After Dark, an evening event series exclusively for adults 21+. Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling will offer after-hours exploration of Nauticus and exclusive look into the new Norfolk In Time exhibition.
Guests will also enjoy:
Groovy Tunes
Tasty Cocktails and Snacks by Traditions Catering Co.
Mocktails by Crunchy Hydration
Engaging Activities
Karaoke & More
We hope you will join us as we spring into summer at Nauticus!
Tickets are $5 for Members and $12 for Not Yet Members ($15 day of)