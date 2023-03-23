Nauticus After Dark: Game Changers

Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Grab your friends and start your weekend early with Nauticus After Dark, an evening event series exclusively for adults 21+. Each event showcases a different theme and features entertainment, activities, games, and experiences you can’t get at any other visit to Nauticus.

This After Dark event at Nauticus features our new exhibit, Game Changers! Grab your friends and test your skills with over 50+ playable video games ranging from Pacman to Angry Birds.

Purchase your ticket today for:

-After Hours Access to Game Changers Exhibit

-Retro Video Games

-DJ + Karaoke + Photobooth

-Xbox and Playstation Gaming Zone

-Booze and Tasty Bytes (available for purchase)

-Science Experiments & MORE!

FREE Color-Changing Cup for the First 150 People!

