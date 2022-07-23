Nature Camp Prospective Campers Orientation Day 2022

Nature Camp is pleased to extend an open invitation to prospective campers and their families, as well as other interested first-time-visitors, to spend the afternoon with us enjoying an on-site sneak-peak of Camp in the George Washington National Forest.

We welcome prospective Campers of all ages – especially those approaching the age of summer sleepaway camp (rising 5th and 6th grade) – to experience our facilities via a Camp tour and to engage in mini-environmental educational and recreational experiences akin to what our campers enjoy during typical 2-week sessions. Our tour will include the bunkhouses, our gathering/dining hall (otherwise known as the “L.S.”), our outdoor classrooms and pavilion, the canteen, the lab, library and museum complex, as well as our pool, swimming holes, Big Mary’s Creek, and nearby walking trails. A sample lesson will be offered to provide a glimpse of the hands-on experiential learning happening everyday at Camp, in which we take immeasurable pride.

The July 23rd Saturday afternoon date marks the mid-way point of our 3rd session, so visitors will see Camp in full swing with campers in 7th and 8th grades. You’ll also get the chance to meet our Camp Director and senior counselors.

We look forward to welcoming you – please spread the word about this special opportunity!

To ensure we are prepared for you, PLEASE RSVP by 5pm Monday July 11 to Claire Still, Director of Publicity/Promotion, at clairestill@gmail.com.