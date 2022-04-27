Nature in your Backyard: Its secrets and Wonders

Mary Alexander, a naturalist and instructor with Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia ( LLI/NOVA), will tell interesting stories about the wildlife surrounding us but we take for granted. This talk is a perfect prelude for the bioblitz scheduled for the following weekend. During City Nature Challenge of DC, local citizen scientists will attempt to identify a record number of plants and animals in the región. Mary Alexander is a naturalist for the Fairfax County Park Authority and an instructor with Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia. She also has worked at a number of nature centers and parks in Northern Virginia and Maryland, a state park in Idaho and as an interpretive ranger at Grand Teton National Park. She has a Natural History Field Studies certificate from the USDA Graduate School and is a Virginia Master Naturalist. Her long-time special interest is butterflies, teaching classes on Lepidoptera and guiding field trips to ID butterflies.

This program is appropriate for anyone interested in learning about wildlife. An invitation to join this virtual event will be sent to participants one day prior to the event. Registration is required to receive the Zoom. https://librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/9008512