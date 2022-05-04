Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia (LLI/NOVA) May Forum.

Sandy Tarpinian, an Extension Master Gardener since 2002 from Green Spring Gardens, is excited to talk to us about the important relationship among native plants and native pollinators. She will tell us how we can choose plants for our gardens (of any size), balconies, and community open spaces that will help preserve habitat for our native plants and wildlife. Everybody is welcome but must register by May 2 at noon at https://llinova.org/