Native Gardens

June 21–26, 2023 (Rain Dates: June 27–28, 2023)

Front lawn of Wilton House Museum

Written by Karen Zacarías

Direction by Rusty Wilson

Assistant Direction and Dramaturgy by Juliana Caycedo

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Begin your order by selecting your ticket date, then select the number of tickets you would like to purchase. PARKING IS LIMITED. If it is possible, please plan to carpool.

Pablo and Tania, a high-powered lawyer and doctoral candidate respectively, have just moved into their dream home in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. With it being a fixer upper and all, they decide to transform their yard into a lovely native garden. Their next door neighbors, Frank and Virginia, also enjoy tending to their garden, a blooming brigade of non-native plants grown to win them the annual gardening competition in the neighborhood. Frank and Virginia give a hearty welcome to Pablo and Tania, however these pleasantries soon vanish when Pablo discovers that their property line is 2 feet into Frank’s beloved garden. Friction ensues, then an all-out border dispute erupts as the two couples show their true colors.

Cadence is thrilled to revive the Sitelines program this year with Native Gardens at Wilton House Museum. Members of the Cadence community may remember Annie Baker's The Flick at The Byrd Theatre years ago. This production proves to be as exhilarating and experiential on the back lawn. The lawn opens at 6pm to the public for picnics. The show will begin at 7pm and will run for 90 minutes.