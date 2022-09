Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia LLI/NOVA) October Forum

Dr. Jimmie McClellan, NOVA Dean of Liberal Arts and historian, will highlight the unacknowledged contributions of Native Americans to our government and country. He’ll describe the role played by the first peoples of the Americas in advancing civilization and explore why we, as a country, have chosen to ignore it. All are welcome. For more information go to https://llinova.org/ 703-323-3746