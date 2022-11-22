The National Native American Veterans Memorial

On Veterans Day 2020 the National Museum of the American Indian unveiled on its grounds “The Warriors’ Circle of Honor,” a memorial to honor the largely unknown and unrecognized service and sacrifice of Native Americans in the United States military. Despite a legacy of broken treaties, cultural suppression, and racial discrimination, Indians have served this country in every conflict and more Indians continue to serve in the U.S. military than any other ethnic group. Join Dr. Herman J. Viola, a curator emeritus at the Smithsonian Institution, and Harvey Pratt, the designer of the memorial as they discuss the new memorial, its creation, and what it means.

