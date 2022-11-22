The National Native American Veterans Memorial

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

On Veterans Day 2020 the National Museum of the American Indian unveiled on its grounds “The Warriors’ Circle of Honor,” a memorial to honor the largely unknown and unrecognized service and sacrifice of Native Americans in the United States military. Despite a legacy of broken treaties, cultural suppression, and racial discrimination, Indians have served this country in every conflict and more Indians continue to serve in the U.S. military than any other ethnic group. Join Dr. Herman J. Viola, a curator emeritus at the Smithsonian Institution, and Harvey Pratt, the designer of the memorial as they discuss the new memorial, its creation, and what it means.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Yc6GNdbBQmC91vSDugzwQw

Short link: https://bit.ly/3FiAKQN

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The National Native American Veterans Memorial - 2022-11-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The National Native American Veterans Memorial - 2022-11-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The National Native American Veterans Memorial - 2022-11-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The National Native American Veterans Memorial - 2022-11-22 19:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular