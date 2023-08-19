Join Brent and Becky’s and the Colonial Beekeepers Association as we celebrate National Honey Bee Day! The Colonial Beekeepers will be on-site with all of the information you’ve ever wanted to know about honey bees! See how honey is extracted from the comb, as well as local honey and other products from the hive for sale, kids activities, honey tastings and more!
National Honey Bee Day
to
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation