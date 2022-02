You know you have the best chili in town.

Now is your chance to prove it!

We are celebrating National Chili Day with a Chili Cook-Off to benefit the Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department.

$1 - Tasting/Judging Ticket

$3 - For a Bowl

All ticket sales will be donated to the Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department. (Extra donations will be gladly accepted!)

To be a contestant, please complete this form no later than 2 PM, February 24:

https://bit.ly/BHBchili