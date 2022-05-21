Mutts At Maymont: presented by Juno Financial Group

Every dog has its day, and at Maymont, that’s May 21, from 3–7:30pm. Dogs are invited to bring their humans along for an afternoon of tail-wagging fun on the Carriage House Lawn. Enter through the Magnolia Gates and stroll the grounds on the Pup Path. Or just chill out with pup cups and frozen custard, enjoying live music by Serenata and food and adult beverages. Sign up for a photo shoot by photographer Brittany Rose Petography. There are only a few times a year when dogs are invited to visit Maymont, so don’t miss your chance!

New this year: Meet adoptable pets from Richmond Animal Care & Control, or treat your furry friend to a shopping spree in the Barketplace.

Registration is required for dogs.

Additional Information

Proceeds benefit Maymont. Ticket purchases are non-refundable, except in the case that Maymont cancels the event. This is a rain or shine event.

Enter the event through the Magnolia Gates on the historical estate side of Maymont at 1700 Hampton Street. Dogs will not be permitted to enter at the Maymont Farm or The Robins Nature Center entrances.

Event parking is available at the Historic Estate Entrance in addition to street parking.

Safety precautions will be in place.

Mutts at Maymont Etiquette & Safety

All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash at all times. No exceptions. An adult must maintain control of the dog’s leash. For safety reasons, retractable leashes are not permitted. Complimentary loaner leashes will be provided at event entry, to be returned to Maymont at the exit.

Pups and owners are only allowed on the designated Pup Path and Carriage House Lawn at all times. Maymont is home to native wildlife and farm animals, and the Pup Path is carefully designed to maintain the safety of our residents and your pup.

Dogs must be at least four months old and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies, distemper and Bordetella.

Please respect Maymont’s gardens and arboretum by cleaning up after your pooch. You are responsible for your dog’s waste. A plastic bag will be provided to each guest at entry, and ample trash cans are available along the Pup Path.

All mutts must be well-behaved. Any owner/dog in violation of the stated rules and/or dog displaying disruptive or unsafe behavior will be asked to leave. Money will not be refunded.

Each dog owner is responsible for their own dog. If your dog causes damage to any person or property, you will be held responsible.

Before attending, please consider whether your pup enjoys new environments. Mutts at Maymont is intended to be an enjoyable event for you and your canine companion, but events like this can be stressful for some. How does your dog react to unfamiliar scents, people, and pooches? Are you comfortable walking your dog around children, strangers, and other dogs?

If you must pass another canine, please ask before approaching or allowing your dog to approach an unfamiliar dog.