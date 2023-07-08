Music Under the Stars: Rowdy Ace

It's a night of music under the stars at 868 Estate Vineyards in Loudoun County.

Rowdy Ace features music from classic mainstays, including music that built the country genre from 70's to 80's, 90's country hits to today's top 40. Our set lists are about celebrating music and how it has a connection between people and time and FUN! Let’s get a little rowdy together!

Rowdy Ace was named the 2022 Loudoun Times Mirror Best Local Band.

Wine and food available for purchase. Free admission, family-friendly, pet-friendly. Concert chairs and blankets are encouraged.