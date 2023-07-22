Music Under the Stars: Bad Press Band

It’s a night of Classic Rock, Pop, Funk, Country, Motown tonight with Bad Press Band on the stage at 868 Estate Vineyards in Loudoun County.

Known as one of the best area bands by musicians and followers alike, their set list includes hits by Chris Stapleton, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Lake Street Dive, Fleetwood Mac, and more. Whether you enjoy dancing the night away or sitting in your seat singing and tapping your foot, we know you’re going to enjoy a night of Bad Press under the stars at 868!

Wine and food available for purchase. Free admission, family-friendly, pet-friendly. Concert chairs and blankets are encouraged.